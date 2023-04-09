TUC current

The inaugurated northern front building of the lower station in Annaberg-Buchholz is an essential part of the branch office of the TU Chemnitz – Deutsche Bahn, TU Chemnitz and SRCC e. V. conclude a cooperation agreement to further advance an ambitious model project in the Ore Mountains

View of the northern end of the lower station in Annaberg-Buchholz. Photo: Annett Flämig

The inauguration was attended by (from left): Sören Claus, Managing Director of SRCC gGmbH; Thomas Lang, come on. Chancellor of Chemnitz University of Technology; Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology; Thomas Proksch, Mayor of the City of Annaberg-Buchholz; Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Further Education at Chemnitz University of Technology; Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony; Martin Walden, Management Representative of the DB Group for Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia; Rolf Schmidt, Lord Mayor of the city of Annaberg-Buchholz; as well as Dr. Volker Hentschel, head of the “Digital Rail Germany” group program at Deutsche Bahn AG. Photo: Annett Flämig

Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier (2nd from left), Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, and Rolf Schmidt (2nd from right), Lord Mayor of the city of Annaberg-Buchholz, signed a cooperation agreement between Deutsche Bahn AG, Chemnitz University of Technology and the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus e. V.. Onno Szillis (l.) also signed for DB Netz AG and for SRCC e. V. Sören Claus (r.). Photo: Annett Flämig

Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (3rd from right) and Minister of Science Sebastian Gemkow (2nd from right) attended the inauguration on behalf of the Saxon state government. Photo: Annett Flämig

In addition to the research campus in the lower station in Annaberg-Buchholz, an innovation and start-up center and a digital training center of DB Netz AG are to be built in further construction phases in the central building and in the southern end building. Graphic: studioinges Architecture and Urbanism BDA

With the ceremonial inauguration of the completed northern front building at the lower station in Annaberg-Buchholz – an essential part of the branch office of Chemnitz University of Technology – and the signing of a cooperation agreement between Chemnitz University of Technology, Deutsche Bahn and the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus e. V., an important milestone was reached on April 3, 2023 in the establishment of the research, development and test site for the automation and digitization of rail transport. The inauguration was attended by the Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, the Saxon Science Minister, Sebastian Gemkow, the Lord Mayor of Annaberg-Buchholz, Rolf Schmidt, the Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, as well as other guests from business, science and politics.

“The opening of the renovated north end building at the lower station is an important step in establishing Annaberg-Buchholz as a technology center for intelligent rail transport. With the support of the Free State, the city, Chemnitz University of Technology and partners are working closely together so that this field of innovation can be researched, further developed and tested on site. Smart Rail technology from Annaberg-Buchholz will not only strengthen the regional economy, but also make mobility more sustainable,” says Michael Kretschmer.

What about a vision and project idea for the state competition “Off to the middle! The City-Offensive Sachsen” which began in 2017 is now gradually becoming a reality. The transformation of the old and desolate building at the lower station is now visible and tangible for everyone. The idea of ​​soon having a university research facility in Annaberg-Buchholz with a reputation for the entire region and for highly qualified jobs has now become reality. The regional automotive suppliers, mechanical and plant engineering companies and companies from the digitization sector will also benefit from the SRCC.

So far, the first research trains are already running on the 25-kilometer test route between Annaberg-Buchholz and Schwarzenberg to test individual components of digitization in rail traffic. The aim of the SRCC is to become Europe’s leading digital test field for intelligent rail transport and to form a network for research, development, prototyping and approval in rail transport with an impact on other sectors. “It is extremely important for our region to counteract the demographic development,” emphasizes Mayor Rolf Schmidt. “To inspire more young people for our city as a place to live and work and to keep them with us – this is how Annaberg-Buchholz can be made attractive, livable and lovable for the future and the economy and growth opportunities can be given. Many thanks go to the Free State of Saxony, the Federal Ministries of Education and Research as well as Digital Affairs and Transport, Chemnitz University of Technology, DB Netz AG, the city councils, all partners and construction companies, planners, city administration employees and everyone else involved! In the end, everything just works together, hand in hand and piece by piece,” says Rolf Schmidt. “We are very proud of the first milestone we have reached and today we can all see the investment for the future, which was not least possible due to the appropriate funding opportunities. However, the project is far from over. The middle building and the southern front building are still waiting to be transformed and revitalized. In further construction phases, an innovation and start-up center and a ‘digital training center’ of DB Netz AG are to be added. To this end, we continue to rely on the support of the state and federal government as well as the partners involved in the implementation,” says Rolf Schmidt.

“Chemnitz University of Technology not only relies on the transfer to the economy and society, but also on the transfer to the region and, against this background, made a conscious decision to set up a branch office in Annaberg-Buchholz with the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus. There, a strong regional network will conduct cutting-edge research with national and international appeal, addressing various megatrends of the time. At the same time, we want to massively counteract the shortage of skilled workers in the Free State of Saxony, especially in rural areas, with education and training opportunities. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this, especially the Free State of Saxony, the federal government and the city of Annaberg-Buchholz and the other partners of the SRCC,” says Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier. “The infrastructure, which has already been set up for the SRCC and will continue to be expanded, offers the scientists involved at Chemnitz University of Technology and our project partners from industry ideal framework conditions for research into digitised, networked, automated and sustainable mobility in rail transport as well as for a rapid transfer of research results into practice,” adds Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Further Education at Chemnitz University of Technology. “In this way, the intended innovations in the sense of the funding program “WIR! – Change through innovation in the region” also enable successful change in the Ore Mountains.”

From the ground floor to the second floor of the head building, researchers at Chemnitz University of Technology will have several offices, a workshop and creative area, a common room and a server room on a total area of ​​around 680 square meters. Workplaces have already been set up in this part of the building. In the future, a research hall is to be built next to the main building.

“With Chemnitz University of Technology, the Free State of Saxony has a very strong research university in western Saxony, which already works closely with companies in the region in the automotive and digitization sectors. With the know-how that is bundled on the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus, completely new development approaches in the field of rail and rail vehicles are possible and thus also suitable for establishing new standards. Not only does the region benefit from the potential of the SRCC, but all of Europe,” explains Sebastian Gemkow.

The team from the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus e. V., SRCC gGmbH and Frauscher Sensortechnik Deutschland GmbH move into the new premises. Frauscher is a globally represented and active company that makes it easier for system integrators and railway operators to access information that is required for the operation and monitoring of their infrastructure. Wheel sensors and axle counters, among other things, are essential components that ensure that a wide range of applications function reliably and safely. For this purpose, the full potential of digitization and modern processes is used and promoted at the Annaberg-Buchholz site. Sören Claus, Managing Director of SRCC gGmbH, says: “After we showed in a first test drive in 2019 that remote access to a rail vehicle works, we continued to work with many partners to implement automation in rail transport. This also shows how powerful a research platform like the SRCC can be, since different researchers, developers and users can exchange ideas directly here.”

In the future, a Digital Test Field Railway (DTB) will be set up or further developed along the test route operated by the Ore Mountain Railway between Annaberg-Buchholz and Schwarzenberg. It is used to research and develop technological solutions for the digitization of rail transport through to application maturity. On April 3rd between Deutsche Bahn, Chemnitz University of Technology and the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus e. V. concluded cooperation agreement specifies the desired cooperation, among other things on the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). The professorship for communications engineering (Head: Prof. Dr. Klaus Mößner) at Chemnitz University of Technology is particularly involved in this.

Hintergrund: Smart Rail Connectivity Campus

The focus of the “Smart Rail Connectivity Campus” (SRCC) is the construction of a new research campus in Annaberg-Buchholz. In this model project with a unique character, highly automated driving on standard gauge tracks of the railway as well as ecological driving, especially with hybrid drives, are to be further researched and tested. It is also planned to have innovative mobility technologies approved and launched on the market. The intended research results are intended to make significant contributions to sustainable rail transport. With the overall “Smart Rail Connectivity Campus” project, Chemnitz University of Technology and the city of Annaberg-Buchholz want to permanently establish a globally visible center for research, development, testing and certification in the innovative field of intelligent rail transport (Smart Rail) at the Annaberg-Buchholz site. DB RegioNetz Infrastructure/Verkehrs GmbH will actively support this. At this center, Chemnitz University of Technology, in cooperation with many other partners from science and industry, will carry out research and development work on digitized, networked, automated and sustainable mobility on the one hand and on the promotion of innovations and successful regional change on the other. The SRCC network now includes more than 150 partners, including the two Chemnitz Fraunhofer Institutes, professorships at the TU Dresden and many small and medium-sized companies in the Chemnitz-Ore Mountains region. As part of the “WE! – Change through innovation in the region” of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) has been available since April 1, 2019 in the five-year implementation phase of up to around 15 million euros.

Additional Information: www.smart-rail-campus.de

Mario Steinebach

03.04.2023

