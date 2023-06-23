Smart TV TELE System SMV13 by Vidaa tivùsat certified, with apps and HbbTV

The perfect Smart TV for digital channels with unprecedented video quality. Discover true image sharpness and wide color gamut thanks to the new LED display 4K Ultra HD of the 43” and 50” models with technology HDR10 HLG.

All the TVs in the range are tivùsat certified: just connect the tivùsat CAM to access all the channels of the satellite platform.

And then, with the Powered by Vidaa OS, you see all the best of Netflix, DAZN, Prime Video, Disney+, TIMVISION and other streaming platforms. Choose your favorite contents also from your smartphone, with the free official Vidaa app.

Plus, the magic of connected TV is just a remote control away with Rai TV+, Mediaset Infinity and the other applications HbbTV: access additional content, review programs that have already aired whenever you want or play a program that has already started from the beginning with the “Restart”

Or, pause the live broadcast and resume watching whenever you want: to activate the very convenient “TV Break” via USB just press the appropriate key on one of the two remote controls.

In addition to the standard remote control, in fact, the package includes the new “Easy” remote control with essential, larger function keys, designed specifically for the elderly

The bezel of only 2mm makes the TVs frameless perfect for any room in the house, but all the models in the SMV13 line are also ideal for hotel rooms: the new function Hotel Mode*, in fact, prevents access to the configuration menu for guests of the accommodation facility.

The Hotel Mode also allows various customizations: the setting of an image or a web page as a welcome message, the setting of a default language at power on, the definition of maximum/minimum volume values, the default source signal and the TV channel tuned in when it was switched on.

Thanks to the feature Web Privacyactivated with Hotel Mode, the guest will also have the guarantee that their access data to the apps used will not be usable by others because they are canceled each time the TV is switched off.

You can find TELE System TVs in the best electronics stores.

All information relating to the product is available on the site www.telesystem-world.com

