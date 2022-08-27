Listen to the audio version of the article

From 1 September, the new obligations to communicate agile work are triggered but the law does not provide a deadline for compliance, with the consequence that the employer cannot be sanctioned in the event of failure or late transmission of data. This is what emerges from the reading of a regulatory framework released in the middle of August and which seems to contain several gaps.

Article 23 of Law 81/2017, prior to the amendment made by Law 122/2022 converting the Simplification Decree, set a deadline for communications to start agile work. In fact, the provision verbatim stated that «the agreement for the performance of work in an agile work mode and its modifications are the subject of the communications referred to in article 9-bis of the decree-law of 1 October 1996, n. 510 (converted by law 608/1996) “.

The reference to the provision of Legislative Decree 510/1996 required advance communication for agile work and the employer incurred penalties if – the day before the start of the work carried out in agile mode – he did not transmit the data.

Law 122/2022 replaced article 23 of law 81/2017, establishing that starting from 1 September of the current year the employer communicates electronically to the Ministry of Labor the names of the workers and the start date and of termination of the performance of agile work, according to the procedures identified by decree of the minister.

Furthermore, the same article also provides for the sanctioning regime, stating that in the event of “failure to communicate according to the procedures set out in the aforementioned decree”, the sanction provided for by article 19, paragraph 3, of legislative decree 276/2003 is applied.