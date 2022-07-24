Home News Smart working, here’s what changes from 1st August. The next steps
Smart working, here's what changes from 1st August. The next steps

Smart working, here’s what changes from 1st August. The next steps

Some important innovations on the smart working front are due to expire, introduced when the reopening decree was converted into law. First of all, the possibility granted until July 31st to carry out work in an agile mode (therefore 100% smart working) even in the absence of individual agreements and on condition that this method is compatible with the characteristics of the service.

Who is the 100% smart working option reserved for?

An option reserved for employees in the private sector, parents of at least one child under 14. Provided that the other parent also works or is not a “beneficiary of income support instruments in the event of suspension or cessation of activity working “. From 1 August on a general level, smart working will be returned to agreed in the company, with agreements often based on a mixed mode of work in smart working and presence.

Agile work for workers most exposed to contagion risk

The same right (until 31 July) to carry out work services in smart working at 100% is recognized, on the basis of the assessments of the competent doctors, also to workers most exposed to the risk of contagion, based on age or condition risk deriving from immunosuppression, from outcomes of oncological pathologies or from the performance of life-saving therapies or, in any case, from comorbidities that can characterize a situation of greater risk ascertained by the competent doctor, in the context of health surveillance, provided that this method is compatible with the characteristics of the work performance. With the government crisis it will be necessary to see if there will be room for an extension.

Simplified communications until August 31st

Finally, it should be remembered that the simplified communication methods for smart working for all workers in the private sector have been extended until 31 August, without the need to sign individual agreements between the company and workers.

