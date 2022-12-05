New extension arriving for smart working for fragile workers and for parents with children up to 14 years of age. The government is reportedly studying an extension of agile work which would not only affect the public sector, for which this possibility is still in force, but also companies.

The measures should find space in the milleproroghe decree, the traditional omnibus provision normally approved at the turn of the year and after the Budget Law. For parents of children under 14, it will be possible to ask if the work being carried out is compatible with the remote service. The duration of the extension has not yet been defined but it should be at least until the end of winter.

At the moment in the public sector smart working without individual agreements has been extended only in the public sector and concerns fragile workers and parents of children under 14 but the measure is in force only until 31 December. For this reason, the government is working towards an extension of the measure.