How widespread and where is smart working in the world? Or how is it applied? Or is it still possible to reduce a worker’s salary because he is in smart working?

And what does China plan for agile workers? In which country are reimbursements and equipment provided for remote working employees and in which are not? Where is it possible for employees to appeal the right to disconnect? In short, the questions on agile work

there are dozens and counting.

In China

Questions that with the start of a new phase also in Italy make more and more sense to ask. In fact, since yesterday the right to access until March 31 remains only for fragile workers. Although the situation is constantly evolving in these hours: the Ministry of Health, given the increase in Covid cases in China, has issued a circular in which it explains “that in the event of a possible significant worsening of the epidemiological picture, it will be possible consider the temporary adoption of other measures, such as working from home.

I study

Meanwhile, to understand the choices of the rest of the world, a study carried out by Rödl & Partner in collaboration with LHH tries to put together a series of answers. In particular, through eleven questions the state of the art, the main similarities and the differences that exist in the practice and in the legislation on smart working in 21 countries of the world are focused (in addition to Italy, these are China, Croatia, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, UK and United States).

«Smart working – underlines the lawyer Giovanni Zoja, partner of Rödl & Partners – is the most incredible large-scale social experiment of the era of globalization and is in fact becoming the central theme for organizations, exposing sensitivities and needs diverse, economic implications and dominant cultural models difficult to eradicate. Understanding how this revolution has been brought about in the world is a great way to understand the world of today and above all of tomorrow”. And then we discover that when asked what the regulatory source is in China, the answer is that there are no specific rules on remote working, at least at the state level. In Croatia, on the other hand, there are three reference laws: the first dates back to 2014, the second to 2017, the last to 2019.