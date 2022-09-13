Listen to the audio version of the article

What actually looks like the last parliamentary train before the elections, the conversion of the Aid-bis decree into law, produces a rich package of labor regulations. Which extend the right to total Smart working for frail workers and parents of children up to 14 years of age until 31 December, complete with confirmation of the simplified communication procedures; and in public work they offer the prospect of stabilization from 2027, with a simple positive evaluation and interview, for the holders of fixed-term contracts activated by the public administrations for the Pnrr. In practice, the future of technicians who entered public offices with the extra selections of the Plan, is decidedly more secure than the 40% reserve in competitions introduced last year by the decree on recruitment. Even more immediate is the effect of another novelty, reserved for general managers who operate in the territorial offices of the PAs implementing Pnrr projects: their contracts, if they expire before the end of the year, will be automatically extended until 31 December 2023 (or to 30 June if the alternative hypothesis prevails).

Last mediations and adjustments in view of the vote in the Chamber

The news comes from the package of corrections reformulated after the confrontation with the government, which rained in the late afternoon of Monday in the Budget Committee in the Senate while the push and pull on building bonus credits continued until night awaiting a solution. However, everything is still the subject of the latest mediations and adjustments in view of a vote in the committee that should be held this morning; to pass the same day approval in the Senate before the transfer to Montecitorio where on Thursday there will be nothing but ratification.

Total smart working is back for fragile workers and parents of children up to 14 years of age

On Smart Working, the conditions in force until July 31st are confirmed, that is, that the agile working method is compatible with the characteristics of the service, that in the family there is no other parent who is a beneficiary of social safety nets or a non-worker. The resources are drawn from the Social Employment Fund of the Ministry of Labor.

The measure had expired on 31 July, and was not renewed due to coverage problems, but the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando had announced that it would be reintroduced during the inter-parliamentary of the Dl Aid bis. These two categories of workers from 1 August are deprived of the legal protection for the use of Smart Working: they have had to return in the presence, in the companies that have signed a company agreement on agile work with the trade union representatives according to the procedures provided for by the agreement . The only protection, in this period, was provided by Legislative Decree 105 of 2022 (article 4 letter b), according to which public and private employers who enter into agreements on agile work must give “priority” to the requests made by female workers and by workers with children up to twelve years of age, or without any age limit in the case of children with disabilities, or to the requests of workers with disabilities in a situation of ascertained seriousness or caregivers.

But in the most classic of the “omnibus” cauldrons, favored by the fact that between now and 25 September there will be no other occasions for legislative interventions for Parliament, the group of amendments acts across the board.