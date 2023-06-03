Smartbroker: New perks through derivatives partnerships with BNP Paribas and Citi

Smartbroker Holding AG (until the change of name wallstreet:online AG, ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) has made important progress in the past few months with the Smartbroker 2.0 project – the further development of its multi-award-winning online broker for private investors. This applies in particular to the development of the new frontends and central backend functions as well as the integration of the partner companies. Custody account management and transaction processing will in future be taken over by Baader Bank.

The development work on the Smartbroker 2.0 project is on schedule

The further development will be realized according to plan on the basis of the existing permission of Smartbroker AG to provide investment and contract brokerage. Customers will get a first glimpse as early as July: in a few weeks, the new brand identity and the future layout of the smartphone app and the web application will be presented. In addition, interested parties will be able to register for early access – i.e. access for the first phase after the relaunch.

In addition to preparing for the forthcoming market launch of Smartbrokers 2.0, the company is also working on continuously improving the existing brokerage offering. Smartbroker customers can already trade all retail derivatives permitted in Germany, such as certificates and options from all providers, on favorable terms. The newly introduced silver partnerships now offer additional benefits for Smartbroker customers. All of the approximately 390,000 derivatives currently issued by BNP Paribas and Citi can be traded at a preferential price of just €2.00 per order. The only requirement is an order volume of at least €500.

New derivatives partnerships with BNP Paribas and Citi

With their offer, these two banks join the preferred group of existing cooperation partners. With HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Vontobel, the smart broker already has four derivatives partners with heavily discounted products that have enjoyed a high reputation in the financial community for many years. With BNP Paribas and Citi, two well-known issuers have now been added, which score above all with their wide range of products and attractive conditions.

Thomas Soltau, CEO of Smartbroker AG, on the new silver partnerships: “We have said from the beginning that we will pass on any advantages to our customers and that is the case again now. Thanks to the cooperation with BNP Paribas and Citi, more derivatives are now available to our customers at particularly favorable prices. Our aim is to develop the best and at the same time cheapest broker in Germany and I am very pleased that we can now further expand our offer with two attractive partners”.



About the Smartbroker Group:

Among other things, the Smartbroker Group operates Smartbroker – a multi-award-winning next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neo-brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de, while the group also operates four high-reach stock exchange portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and maintains the largest financial community.