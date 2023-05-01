Smarter Italy: the new phase of the “Technologies for autism” tender begins

On Monday 12 December, starting at 10.30, there will be a day of public discussion on the projects conceived by the 8 groupings of companies and research bodies that have been awarded the first phase of the contract “Innovative applications of Virtual and Augmented Reality for people with an autism spectrum condition (ASC)”.

Born from the collaboration between MUR and AgID in the context of Complementary Operational Program (POC) Research and Innovation 2014-2020the tender on technologies for autism has been merged into the innovative procurement program “Smarter Italy”, funded by the Ministry of Economic Development (now the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy), the Ministry of University and Research and the Department for Digital Transformation and implemented by the Agency for Digital Italy.

The initiative, worth of over 4 million eurosprovides for the development and testing of innovative applications of virtual and augmented reality intended for people with autism spectrum disorder, in the family and social context in which they live.

Beyond the sought-after technological innovation, the further novelty lies in the process of defining and creating the product. An approach of open innovation which allows all the actors involved (families, associations, institutions, companies) to participate and influence the design even during the execution phase of the contract. Indeed, the day of discussion includes a discussion session between suppliers, institutions and all stakeholders, with the aim of best addressing the proposals at all stages of development.

The condition of the autism spectrum is one of the most serious disabilities that manifests itself at an early age and persists for the rest of life. Technologies for human-machine interaction, such as virtual reality, augmented reality and the like, are proving to be useful in therapeutic interventions, as the simulation of everyday situations has generally been found to be an effective way to promote and improve the social inclusion.

The initiative will be attended by the institutional representatives of MUR, AgID, the Puglia Region, the Municipality of Casarano and the other local administrations involved. In addition to the ASL, the associations and families of the territory of the Casarano area, a place where the solutions proposed by the successful tenderers will be tested. The presence of the National Autism Observatory of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and other sector stakeholders is also expected.

The Ugo Bordoni Foundation and theNational Observatory for Autism of the Higher Institute of Health.

The event takes place in “hybrid” mode, in person and online. Participation in presence at the AgID headquarters is by invitation. The live stream is open to everyone. Therefore, for those wishing to follow the event and interact remotely, just register via this link.

All tender information is available at dedicated page of the Appaltinnovativi.gov.it website.