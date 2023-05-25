SmartHK 2023 Promoting High-Quality Development Hong Kong Forum was held in Guangzhou Li Jiachao and Wang Weizhong attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

SmartHK 2023 Promoting High-Quality Development Hong Kong Forum was held in Guangzhou Li Jiachao Wang Weizhong attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech



On May 24, the SmartHK 2023 Promotion of High-Quality Development Hong Kong Forum was held in Guangzhou. With the theme of “Guangdong-Hong Kong linkage to promote high-quality development”, representatives from all walks of life in Guangdong and Hong Kong discussed the new direction of cooperation between the two places and new business opportunities in the recovery of global economy and trade, helping Guangdong and Hong Kong enterprises seize national development opportunities and promote the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Wang Weizhong, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Li Jiachao said that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is personally planned, deployed and promoted by Chairman Xi Jinping. It is a major development strategy under the country’s reform and opening up in the new era, and it is also the best entry point for Hong Kong to better integrate into the overall development of the country. The launch of the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week, the Hong Kong Forum on Promoting High-Quality Development, gathered business elites, and coordinated with diversified activities such as service industry exhibitions and business matching, to discuss how Hong Kong’s professional services can promote the development of Guangdong and Hong Kong through international networks and innovative services. fusion. With the full resumption of customs clearance between Hong Kong and the Mainland, personnel exchanges between Guangdong and Hong Kong have fully resumed. The “one-hour living circle” in the Greater Bay Area is very convenient. The SAR government team will travel between the two places more frequently to promote the connectivity of the Bay Area. Promote top-level leadership, strengthen local support, and tell the story of the Bay Area to strengthen cooperation with other cities in the Greater Bay Area to promote the high-quality development of the Bay Area and promote Hong Kong’s active integration into the overall development of the country.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, Wang Weizhong congratulated the opening of the forum. He said that when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Guangdong from April 10 to 13, he deeply pointed out that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has an important strategic position in the new national development pattern, and emphasized that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area should become a strategy for the new development pattern A fulcrum, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a leading site for Chinese-style modernization. At present, Guangdong is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong. Focusing on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, Guangdong is striving to promote Chinese-style modernization. Be at the forefront. This will bring a vast market and unlimited business opportunities to a large number of domestic and overseas enterprises, including Hong Kong enterprises. It is hoped that the business circles of Guangdong and Hong Kong will make full use of this forum and the activities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week to further promote high-level economic and trade cooperation and high-quality development between the two places. It is hoped that Hong Kong entrepreneurs will strengthen cooperation with Guangdong in the fields of technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, modern service industry, business and tourism, increase investment in Guangdong, especially in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, and actively cooperate with Guangdong enterprises to explore international markets . Guangdong will make every effort to create a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment, and provide a superior environment and first-class services for investors at home and abroad, including Hong Kong companies. Guangdong will vigorously support and fully promote the high-quality development of Hong Kong, support Hong Kong’s better integration into the overall development of the country, and make Guangdong’s efforts and contributions to promote the steady and long-term implementation of “one country, two systems”.

Yin Zonghua, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Zhang Xin, vice governor of Guangdong Province, Lin Jianyue, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and Fang Shunwen, president of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, attended the opening ceremony.