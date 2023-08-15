Smartly dressed up for the Landl Rally

The third weekend in August is marked red in the calendars of many classic car fans. At the 32nd Landl Rally in Meggenhofen from August 18th to 20th, the owners of rarities from automotive history will meet again in the Hausruckviertel, for many it is a must. When the weather is nice, around 1000 cars and motorcycles will be on display.

“This year, the vehicles are on the coveted spots in the Pfarrhofgarten under the motto ‘Everything air-cooled’,” says Josef Mallinger, who has helped organize the Landl Rallye since 1992. Vintage cars and motorcycles with air-cooled engines are on display, from VW, Porsche, Puch and many more.

The 120 starting places for the rally on Saturday are already fully booked. The starting signal for the exit is given every minute from 9.31 a.m. This year we are going to Ried im Innkreis and to the Raaber Kellergröppe. The Hohlweg with its 26 cellars was chosen as the Upper Austria winner in 2020 in the ORF program “9 places, 9 treasures”.

The net proceeds from the entry fees will again go to “assista Sozial Diensten” this year. On Saturday afternoon, around 20 chic Cadillacs make a stopover in Meggenhofen on their way out of the Cadillac BIG Meet in Kremsmünster.

The vintage car meeting begins on Friday at the Alter Pfarrhof with a garden party from 3 p.m. and the Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes and BMW club meetings.

Sunday starts with a service in the marquee followed by a morning pint. Deacon Andreas Hagler will bless the vehicles. An air show is also planned.

Around 100 helpers look after the well-being of the visitors in Meggenhofen.

Classic car meeting in Heiligenberg

The oldtimer meeting, organized by the Musikverein, will take place in Heiligenberg (Grieskirchen district) tomorrow on the public holiday. In addition to cars, mopeds and motorcycles, you can also see vintage tractors. There is no entry fee, from 9.30 a.m. oldtimer owners can register their vehicle at the municipal office, at 11 a.m. the joint ride on the panoramic route starts. The awards ceremony for the oldest vehicle, the oldest participant, the one who has traveled the furthest and the largest group starts at 1 p.m.

