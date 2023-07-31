Smartphone market: Big losses for almost all manufacturers – Apple with mixed results (USA) | News

Mon, 2:02 p.m.·Wirtschaft·bkThe times when smartphones sold like hot cakes are over: more and more providers are having to realize that the market has become significantly more difficult. Some manufacturers try to score points with certain features. Samsung recently presented two successors to well-known foldable models, which are intended to increase demand in the premium segment (see here). Well presented Counterpoint Research New figures for the US market: This continues to shrink – but depending on the perspective, Apple was able to hold its own.

Android providers with poor sales figures – except Google

The data collected by Counterpoint is not all that edifying: the smartphone market in the United States had to accept a drop of 24 percent in the past quarter compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Almost all providers are reporting losses: At Samsung, the decline in smartphones sold is 37 percent, at TCL (Alcatel) it is even 69 percent. An exception proves the rule: thanks to the market launch of the Pixel Fold, Google achieved a 48 percent increase in delivery volume. This is also reflected in the market shares: Google is three percent (in the second quarter of 2022: one percent), at Samsung the decline is five percentage points. With Apple, however, the length is a little different.



Apple dominates US smartphone market

Although Cupertino also had to accept declining sales, the damage was limited compared to the competition. According to Counterpoint, this is mainly due to promotions and credits from the major US network operators for various iPhone models. In this way, Cupertino succeeded in further expanding its already dominant market presence: With a market share of 55 percent, Apple is the undisputed leader – and is in a much better position compared to the same quarter last year and the first quarter of this year. Incidentally, the group reached a high in the Christmas quarter of 2022: the market share at that time was a whopping 57 percent.

0

0

1 Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

