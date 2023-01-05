Massimo Ammaniti he does not hide his concern, indeed his anguish. “These are very serious data, how do you leave a smartphone in the hands of an eight-year-old boy? His whole universe risks shutting down”. Ammaniti, psychiatrist, born in 1941, is one of the most famous Italian psychoanalysts of the developmental age, he dedicated his entire life to the care of children and adolescents. He recounts: “A few days ago I was in a restaurant, there were some families with their children, a good group of children and teenagers all sitting together at a table. None of those young people spoke, everyone was lost in the screen of their mobile phone. It was a sad scene”.

Ammaniti, is there a right age to hand over a smartphone to your children?

“I would say adolescence. When they start going out alone and the cell phone is used to keep in touch with the family. Then it is clear that they use it much more widely. But at least they are already somewhat trained”.

58.4% of children own a cell phone. You speak of very serious data.

“In the meantime, I wonder what drives a parent to make such a dangerous choice. The risk is that with that instrument in hand a child no longer looks at the world around him. In the so-called latency age in which everything should be a discovery. Entering instead in a sort of silence, of isolation. We risk having a generation that will no longer know what an animal is, a run in the meadows, a real friendship, without the stimuli of real life”.

What happens on the attention and language front?

“The continuous “zapping” from one content to another has created an epidemic of attention disorders. Language then, developing only in chats between friends, is poor and jargon. And the risk is addiction. A experiment between a group of children who were put to sleep with a video and another group with fairy tales told by their parents. The latter had much more developed linguistic and logical skills than the others”.

However, professor, our life passes through smartphones.

“It’s true, that’s not why we have to deliver them to 6 or 8 year olds. Childhood is amazement, experience. Not the virtual stimulus of a screen. Otherwise what adults will they be?”.