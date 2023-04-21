Home » SMI-ETF: The best ETFs on the Swiss SMI
SMI-ETF: The best ETFs on the Swiss SMI

SMI-ETF: The best ETFs on the Swiss SMI

UBS and iShares – the SMI ETFs explained in detail

Investors who want to invest in the SMI don’t have much choice. There are only two SMI ETFs in total that track the leading Swiss index. The UBS ETF SMI (ISIN CH0017142719 / Valor 1714271) is the cheaper SMI ETF with a TER of 0.20 percent pa and has a fund volume of CHF 1,908 million. The income is distributed and can either be reinvested or used for other expenses. This was already imposed in Switzerland in 2003.

The iShares SMI ETF (ISIN CH0008899764 / Valor 889976) is significantly more expensive than the UBS ETF with a TER of 0.35 percent pa in terms of running costs. This SMI ETF was launched in 1999 by the BlackRock subsidiary in Switzerland and has a fund volume of CHF 1,989 million (as of January 2023) – making it the largest SMI ETF.

If you compare the performance of the last few years, there is hardly any difference between the two SMI ETFs: both the iShares and the UBS ETF achieved a similar return and mapped the SMI well.

A notice: All ETFs are physically replicating, meaning the SMI is fully replicated. In addition, they are distributing, so that any income can be used for other purposes.

