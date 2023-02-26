Based on air quality forecasts, the emergency measures they remain active in the municipalities of the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena and Ferrara. From tomorrow, February 21, 2023, falls instead the alert in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna e Rimini (go to the Bulletin of 20 February 2022).



The circulation restrictions for the most polluting vehicles (up to diesel euro 5) in the Pair municipalities, as well as other emergency measures (see below), they will remain active until Wednesday 22 February including, day of inspection and issue of new Bulletin Liberiamolaria.



Emergency measures envisaged by the Aria plan

