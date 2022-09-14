Home News Smog, in 2030 Italy will achieve all the objectives of reducing air pollution
News

by admin
ROMA – Italy is on the way to achieving the objectives, in 2030, of reducing emissions of the main atmospheric pollutants. This was supported by an Enea study published in the scientific journal “Atmosphere”, which assessed the effectiveness of the air quality policies introduced by the National Air Pollution Control Program drawn up by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Within the next decade, our country will be able to reduce the presence of sulfur dioxide by 80 percent (the EU target is -71 percent), nitrogen oxides by 70 percent (EU target -65 percent).

