Smog and unbreathable air, the orange alert goes off in Treviso and now i Panevin I’m at risk. The Arpav has sanctioned the raising of the alert level in the last bulletin valid until January 4, the day on which it will issue another one. If it’s green, the epiphany pyres can be lit, otherwise this year tradition will have to give way to limitations antismog.

The forecasts at the moment do not report precipitation arriving, and without weather changes the pm10 will hardly drop below the guard level. In the last 10 days only on 28 and 30 December the particulate remained below the legal limits. Arpav triggered the orange alert on the basis of data from December 31st and January 1st (with 61 and 104 micrograms of pm10 per cubic meter), on the ongoing surveys of 2 (the quotas have never dropped below 70 micrograms) and the forecasts of 3. However, the restrictions on cars do not take effect, given the suspension of the anti-smog ordinance.

