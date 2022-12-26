Were it not for the holidays, a period in which the effectiveness of the anti-smog ordinance is suspended, Christmas would have been spent in the orange zone, and in a few days the red zone could start.

The air quality in the city is bad. From 20 December the control unit Arpav of via Lancieri in Novara records continuous overruns of the pm10 and 2.5 limits. December 21 was the day with the worst average: 79 micrograms of PM10 per cubic metre. The evening hours those with the worst air quality. At 11pm on Christmas Day the peak PM10: 119 micrograms per cubic meter.

And there’s no good news on the horizon, not even from the weather. Temperatures should start to drop again, but only a few drops of rain could fall on Friday.