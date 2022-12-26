Home News Smog, unbreathable air in the city. The data of the Arpav control units in Treviso
News

Smog, unbreathable air in the city. The data of the Arpav control units in Treviso

by admin
Smog, unbreathable air in the city. The data of the Arpav control units in Treviso

Were it not for the holidays, a period in which the effectiveness of the anti-smog ordinance is suspended, Christmas would have been spent in the orange zone, and in a few days the red zone could start.

The air quality in the city is bad. From 20 December the control unit Arpav of via Lancieri in Novara records continuous overruns of the pm10 and 2.5 limits. December 21 was the day with the worst average: 79 micrograms of PM10 per cubic metre. The evening hours those with the worst air quality. At 11pm on Christmas Day the peak PM10: 119 micrograms per cubic meter.

And there’s no good news on the horizon, not even from the weather. Temperatures should start to drop again, but only a few drops of rain could fall on Friday.

See also  Dear Bills in Treviso, at Casa Marani energy costs more than 374 percent more than in 2021

You may also like

Italian citizenship to the doctor originally from Cameroon:...

Pordenone, wanted the fire truck: the firefighter Santa...

Mainland dancer Zhao Qing died of the epidemic,...

Drones on the lawns to be mowed in...

Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference Held in...

Between maneuver and Pnrr objectives at the end...

The Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held...

Two golds and a silver for the Ciac...

Tognana, new contract: bonus up to 1,790 euros

Molotov cocktail in Rebibbia in the parking lot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy