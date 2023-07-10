Smoker containing 100 pounds of bacon caught fire, setting garage on fire

The two women who noticed the fire in the smoking cell at around 12.20 p.m. did not feel like eating crispy strips of bacon. The owner and an employee of a winery in Kitzeck im Sausal, Leibnitz district, became aware of the fire developing inside a smoking cell that was filled with around 50 kilograms of bacon. Apparently dripping fat on the drip tray above the combustion chamber had ignited. The attempt by the two women to put it out was unsuccessful and the flames set fire to the garage in which the smoking room was housed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

