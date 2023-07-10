Home » Smoker containing 100 pounds of bacon caught fire, setting garage on fire
News

Smoker containing 100 pounds of bacon caught fire, setting garage on fire

by admin
Smoker containing 100 pounds of bacon caught fire, setting garage on fire

The two women who noticed the fire in the smoking cell at around 12.20 p.m. did not feel like eating crispy strips of bacon. The owner and an employee of a winery in Kitzeck im Sausal, Leibnitz district, became aware of the fire developing inside a smoking cell that was filled with around 50 kilograms of bacon. Apparently dripping fat on the drip tray above the combustion chamber had ignited. The attempt by the two women to put it out was unsuccessful and the flames set fire to the garage in which the smoking room was housed.

See also  Application of § 6a GrEStG (BMF)

You may also like

BMW Female Driver Sentenced to 6 Years in...

Essen: This is the damage balance after the...

Accident on a road north of Casanare leaves...

Candidates for the Presidency point to new tax...

Zelensky has to admit the Crimean bridge was...

Colombia will chair the Community of Latin American...

Closure of the free Basic English course at...

Lucas Gnecco Cerchar, the governor

Azure Architects Connect: modernization and cloud native development...

HE SUFFOCATED HIS PATRON WITH A PILLOW «...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy