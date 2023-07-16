Home » Smolansky announced an alliance with María Corina Machado in matters of
News

Smolansky announced an alliance with María Corina Machado in matters of

by admin
Smolansky announced an alliance with María Corina Machado in matters of

David Smolansky announced an alliance with María Corina Machado regarding Venezuelan migrants abroad.

The leader served as commissioner for the crisis of Venezuelan migrants and refugees before the General Secretariat of the OAS. This, during the so-called interim government of Juan Guaidó.

Through a video posted on his YouTube channel, Smolansky announced what his new position will be. He will assume as coordinator of the movement of Venezuelans abroad of the candidate.

«I appreciate the trust of María Corina Machado. You are not only a great friend but an upright, honest and courageous leader that the country needs“, he expressed on Twitter.

Smolansky recounted all the causes that have led to Venezuelan migration in recent years.

«María Corina has always been firm against Chávez and against Maduro», said. She then announced that she is beginning a new stage in her career alongside the opposition candidate.

“It is a decision that honors me to accompany a team that challenged the dictatorship,” he said.

He added that Machado demonstrates his breadth when it comes to fighting against the government. He “has democratic principles and an unwavering conviction for freedom.”

build a country

For his part, Machado also had a few words of welcome for Smolansky. Through Twitter he stated that the idea is to “build a country together.”

See also  School and anti-Covid measures: the new rules in 10 questions and answers

“David, I am excited and proud to have your energy, experience and work in this great movement that is growing every day!” he said.

I affirm that “We are meeting Venezuelans of different generations and trades, with a wide diversity of ideas and trajectories”.

He praised the teamwork of Smolansky and his team abroad and their role in supporting Venezuelan migration.

«You and your team, as well as each one of the Venezuelans who are outside today. They are a powerful force to go victorious to the end.”

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

First Lady exposes the country’s efforts in children’s...

Beijing’s Major Railway Stations Implement Cooling Measures to...

Chaos returned to Cali with illegal piques

A Styrian car caught fire at a gas...

Ecuador wins the eighth Ironman 70.3 and goes...

Man Accused of Hampton Shooting Spree Killed in...

Registration time!

Tsinghua University Sends Changsha’s First College Entrance Examination...

Neustadt-Glewe: 20th Airbeat One officially ended | >...

Plan to protect the Amazonian and tropical jaguar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy