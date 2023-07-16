Smolansky announced an alliance with María Corina Machado in matters of

David Smolansky announced an alliance with María Corina Machado regarding Venezuelan migrants abroad.

The leader served as commissioner for the crisis of Venezuelan migrants and refugees before the General Secretariat of the OAS. This, during the so-called interim government of Juan Guaidó.

Through a video posted on his YouTube channel, Smolansky announced what his new position will be. He will assume as coordinator of the movement of Venezuelans abroad of the candidate.

«I appreciate the trust of María Corina Machado. You are not only a great friend but an upright, honest and courageous leader that the country needs“, he expressed on Twitter.

As of today I assume the coordination of the movement of Venezuelans abroad of the presidential candidate, María Corina Machado. I appreciate the trust of @MariaCorinaYA. You are not only a great friend but an upright, honest and courageous leader that the country needs… — David Smolansky (@dsmolansky) July 16, 2023

Smolansky recounted all the causes that have led to Venezuelan migration in recent years.

«María Corina has always been firm against Chávez and against Maduro», said. She then announced that she is beginning a new stage in her career alongside the opposition candidate.

“It is a decision that honors me to accompany a team that challenged the dictatorship,” he said.

He added that Machado demonstrates his breadth when it comes to fighting against the government. He “has democratic principles and an unwavering conviction for freedom.”



For his part, Machado also had a few words of welcome for Smolansky. Through Twitter he stated that the idea is to “build a country together.”

“David, I am excited and proud to have your energy, experience and work in this great movement that is growing every day!” he said.

David, I am excited and proud to have your energy, experience and work in this great movement that is growing every day! We are meeting Venezuelans of different generations and trades, with a wide diversity of ideas and trajectories, and with a common dream: to meet again… https://t.co/pk2wCErVSE — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 16, 2023

I affirm that “We are meeting Venezuelans of different generations and trades, with a wide diversity of ideas and trajectories”.

He praised the teamwork of Smolansky and his team abroad and their role in supporting Venezuelan migration.

«You and your team, as well as each one of the Venezuelans who are outside today. They are a powerful force to go victorious to the end.”

