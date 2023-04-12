The company filed a criminal complaint with the Attorney General’s Office with the aim of prosecuting the people responsible for this slander.

In an open letter to the local government and the territorial authorities of Cajibío, Cauca, Smurfit Kappa Colombia categorically rejects the statement released through WhatsApp and the “Coordinador Nacional Agrario” twitter account, on April 9, 2023, in which “ falsely denounces a connection between our Company and the illegal armed organization Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia AGC, to threaten social, peasant and indigenous leaders and human rights defenders from Cajibío, Cauca”.

That company points out that said threat originated from a pamphlet dated March 23, 2023 that, allegedly, was circulated by said organization in the municipality of Cajibío.

Because it is false and ill-intentioned information that violates the good name of the Company, we have filed a criminal complaint with the Attorney General’s Office with the aim of prosecuting the people responsible for this slander, he emphasizes.

The letter adds that the health, safety and integrity of all its collaborators and neighboring communities are fundamental values. “Throughout our history, at Smurfit Kappa we have governed all our activities within the framework of the law, we promote respect for life in all its forms and we reject any type of violence.”

Finally, it makes an urgent call to the competent institutions and authorities to carry out all the necessary actions that guarantee the right to life, work, free mobility and other constitutional rights and allow the harmonious coexistence of all the actors that make up the social and business fabric of the municipality of Cajibío.