SNA event on administrative capacity and PNRR

How do you measure administrative capacity, especially in the light of the challenges of the PNRR to be able to design and implement incisive and targeted actions that effectively accompany the PA in implementing the interventions financed by both the PNRR and the cohesion policy? This was the theme discussed during the conference entitled “Administrative capacity as a measure and as a government and management tool for the PNRR. From research to training” which was held at the SNA last June 6, 2023. (Go to the poster)

The works were introduced by the Head of the Public Administration Department Marcellus Flowerswhich highlighted the need for the Public Administration to adapt quickly to the needs of stakeholders to meet emerging needs and illustrated the actions implemented by the Department both in the selection of public personnel and in the collection of emerging needs from the territories.

This was followed by the presentation of the research “Interventions and investments to strengthen administrative capacity in the ESI funds and in the PNRR” carried out by ISMERI for the Department of Public Administration and presented by Andrea Naldini. Administrative capacity as property, as problem setting and solving and as performance: these are the three dimensions that were analyzed by the research, the focus of which was concentrated on how to measure administrative capacity in order to have precise indications for designing a dedicated policy, also in the light of the numerous investments financed by European resources in the last two programming cycles.

The presentation of the report is the beginning of a journey – he underlined Sauro AngelettiDirector of the office for administrative innovation, training and skills development of the Department of Public Administration – which among other things will lead to an improvement in collaboration between the world of research and the administrative reality, putting the training of the human capital of the PA, which is the real strength of the public administration.

Francesco Rana, manager delegated to the Deputy Production Management, illustrated the projects that Formez PA carries out on the themes of strengthening administrative capacity. Since the 1990s, Formez has supported the PAs on issues of strengthening administrative capacity through projects characterized by innovative content and approaches, experimental methods of intervention and the active participation of administrations through the exchange of good practices. (Read the presentation slides)