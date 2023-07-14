Snail cancer reports, the reply of the ASL which denies what is written in its own resolution [notiziediprato.it]

Snail cancer reports, the reply of the ASL which denies what is written in its own resolution

The ASL sent a note to clarify that the 40-day wait for a report took place “in rare cases” and that we are currently at 27 days. In the Asl resolution which allocates the expenditure for additional productivity, there is talk of a “substantial increase in reporting times”

We receive and publish the reply from the Asl Toscana Centro to the article published yesterday, July 13, on the financing of additional productivity to speed up the reporting of histological oncological samples in the July-November period and the elimination of hospital oncohematology waiting lists Saint Stephen.

“Referring to the article “Snail cancer reports, the ASL is now running for cover” the Company specifies that to date the waiting times for the reporting of oncological diseases are in the 90th percentile out of 27 days and by the end of August may be up to 25 days. There is no 40-day wait except in rare cases in which the sending of the material for consultancy was requested due to its diagnostic complexity. The Company also specifies that in relation to the lack of personnel, from January 2023, after having implemented the number of pathologists of the Empoli and Prato Pathological Anatomy complex structure, a call for mobility was activated, which went deserted. A competition has therefore been announced for a fixed time, still awaiting its completion, in which specializing doctors can also participate, aimed at guaranteeing adequate coverage of the service. As regards haematologists, however, the company network was already activated some time ago in which the personnel in service in the other territorial areas move in turn to support the Santo Stefano di Prato hospital to ensure continuity of activity on schedule ” .

At ASL Toscana Centro we point out that the 40 days of waiting for a medical report are the result of readers’ reports, confirmed by the reply itself. On the other hand, without delays in the reporting, attributable as written to the lack of personnel certainly not of will, the additional productivity would have no reason to exist.

We also point out – even if the ASL should have noticed it alone – that the article is based on what was written by the general management of the same health company in resolutions 0827 published on June 29 and 0863 of July 5 to arrange expenditure for productivity additional. Acts of a few days ago, therefore.

The first resolution, entitled “Disposal of backlog cases of the Empoli and Prato Pathological Anatomy SOC” reads “Given that, the progressive increase in activity which recorded a 17% increase in the first half of 2023, equal to more than 1,868 cases compared at the same period last year, and the lack of a staff unit, due to the exhaustion of the immunopathologists ranking, despite the hourly surpluses (about 500) of the staff belonging to the Empoli and Prato Pathological Anatomy Soc, did not make it possible to maintain the TATs (waiting times, ed) to the desired levels, with a substantial increase in reporting times” and “Considering that the main objective of the Project is to bring the processing times of the histological samples of the Pathological Anatomy Soc back to ordinary standards, i.e. 90 % within 25 days. and the achievement of corporate performance targets, i.e. 80% within 10 days for breast and colorectal cancer”.

In the second resolution, entitled “Additional productivity “Additional outpatient and DH activity to reduce waiting lists and make up for the lack of medical personnel specialized in Hematology at the Oncohematology service of POS Stefano di Prato”, reads: “Given that, despite the temporary absence of two units of medical personnel specialized in Hematology at the Oncohematology service of POS Stefano di Prato, it is still necessary to guarantee the maintenance of today’s levels of outpatient activity and DH, without altering the waiting list of the first visits and guaranteeing therapeutic continuity for the patients in charge of the Prato hospital; Having noted that the management of the Oncohematology SOC of the Local Health Authority Toscana Centro has deemed it appropriate, in order to make up for the aforementioned staff shortage, to present the additional activity project “Additional outpatient and DH activity to reduce waiting lists and make up for the lack of personnel specialist in Hematology at the Oncohematology service of POS Stefano di Prato”, Annex “A” and an integral and substantial part of this Resolution; Given that the aforementioned project is aimed at reducing the waiting lists at the Prato facility and maintaining the DH activities of the facility itself, providing for a monthly requirement of no. 160 hours in the period between July 2023 and December 2024″. This is for clarity and transparency towards our readers.

