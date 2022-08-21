Listen to the audio version of the article

«The goal is to have the stockpiles filled to 90% by early winter. In the next few days we will reach 80%, a level above the European average ». This was stated by Gaetano Mazzitelli, Executive Vice President Commercial, Asset Planning & Regulatory Affairs SNAM at the conference “Energy supply and independence” held during the 43rd edition of the Rimini Meeting.

Increase the gas supply

“A ceiling on the price of gas,” he said Gaetano MazzitelliExecutive Vice President Commercial, Asset Planning & Regulatory Affairs SNAM – it is a viable path in the short term, as long as it is on a European scale. A rationing plan is also useful to empower businesses and citizens. But it is essential to increase the gas supply, with new investments ».

Use gas from the Adriatic

“We are heading into a difficult, if not dramatic, period,” he said Stefano Saglia, member of the Energy, Networks and Environment Regulatory Authority. «The new government – he adds – will immediately have to review the National Energy and Climate Plan. In many sectors, some will not reopen in September due to high energy costs. With large social costs and for the reduction of GDP. The use of additional gas in the Adriatic must be accelerated for energy-intensive sectors. Let’s not slow down the attraction of this measure ».

Faster permissions

«At the end of 2022, favorable opinions for environmental impact assessments on renewable energy projects will approach the two figures of authorized gigawatts. A great job, but this is not the same as having completed authorization. We still have to work on concentrating the authorization processes and making the entire administrative process more efficient, “he explained Massimiliano AtelliPresident of the Technical Commission and PNRR-PNIEC of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.