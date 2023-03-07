F5 strengthens its position in the field of optimization and security applications and APIs. The goal is to remain the reference technological player in a scenario increasingly characterized by hybrid and multi cloud logicssimultaneously paving the way for large companies and telcos ready to exploit frontier technologies (starting with IoT and 5G) to enable new business models.

Snam’s transformation in the name of the IoT

One such company is Snamwhich intends to leverage Internet of Things e Machine Learning to equip its teams with actionable access to data in real time and at ever-increasing speeds. Which means focusing on APIs and developing all new internal applications in chiave cloud-native. To support its digital transformation program, Snam therefore set about looking for an API connectivity solution that combines programmability, enterprise-level support and bundled security features and identified in F5, of which it has been a customer for several years, the right partner. In particular, qWhen Snam began studying and evaluating products to support its cloud-native mission, it found a winning combination in the “better together” strategy of F5 and NginX.

PRACTICAL GUIDE against Phishing: find out how to protect your company!

Starting with a proof-of-concept in the summer of 2020, Snam subsequently completed product tests and integrated several NginX solutions to enable the development of its API ecosystem, with the aim of overcoming the limit of the poor customization and programmability of the previous gateway. In fact, the group had focused on API management and gateway platforms that did not meet the application needs, forcing the team to adapt the processes to the system, when instead it should be exactly the opposite, especially when there is a need to manage large volumes of API traffic generated by connected objects and smart meters.

“With other API systems, we had to build our architecture around what the product offered. With NginX Plus we can easily develop with custom code,” he confirms Simone Manzoni, Snam Senior Enterprise Architectwhich also focused on F5 to respond to another major priority, that of safety. As a national critical infrastructure provider, the group needed world-class network-wide security solutions capable of supporting certain authentication and authorization requirements, including fully dynamic single sign-on.

The new country manager Urciuoli: “Focus on safety”

Snam’s case was presented by F5 during a press meeting held this morning in Milan, during which the group officially presented the new Country Manager for Italy: Marco Urciuoli. Arrived from Checkpointwhere he held the top position, it is no coincidence that Urciuoli brings a dowry in F5 the focus on safety. “SDefinitely the world of cybersecurity is on the rise, even if, in my opinion, we still focus too much on the perimeter concept, when instead the cloud has radically changed that paradigm, shifting the focus to applications and generating the need to secure data, people and accesses . Until recently, cybersecurity was the Cinderella of information technology, a subject the prerogative of a few geeks, which no one wanted to listen to, among other things”, said Urciuoli, who explained how the situation is now rapidly changing. “Companies will increasingly realize that modern applications – without however forgetting the monolithic ones – are the key to digital transformation and the priority, today, is to make them performing and available, but above all safe”.

The technological pillars of the new F5 offer

F5 was born in the United States in 1996. The multinational generates 2.7 billion dollars in turnover and has around 6,000 employees globally. In Italy Urciuoli will manage a team of 20 people straddling Milan and Rome 20 people. The stated goal is to leverage channel partners to support enterprise-class customers (especially in the Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, as well as the Public Administration and Telcos) in optimizing API management in advanced scenarios.

“F5 began on the market as a specialist in load balancing solutions. In a certain sense, in over 25 years of activity, the mission has never changed: in fact the landscape has changed”, he added Paolo Arcagni, Director, Solutions Engineering, F5 Emea Southern. Arcagni then highlighted the three technological pillars on which the company will base its strategy for the coming years: Big-IP, the aforementioned Ngnex, and Distributed cloud.

“Big-Ip it is the solution originally conceived to guarantee load balancing which has been enriched over the years, being developed both in hardware and in software, and which now, after further evolution, is ready to face the challenges of the next decade”. F5 has in fact presented the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona some features of Big-Ip Next, which uses a new generation technology. “It is an operating system based on microservices, and which for example meets the new needs of the world of TLCs, whose network functions not only use the http standard to communicate, but also a series of other protocols which in the 5G world, characterized in turn by microservices environments, become extremely difficult to orchestrate. NginXon the other hand, is the fully software open source solution which, thanks to a small footprint, is able to guarantee excellent performance even in the cloud, minimizing the total cost of ownership.

Finally, distributed cloud is the platform resulting from the integration of Volterra, a company acquired by F5 in 2021, which aims to provide customers with all the tools necessary to secure applications, regardless of where they reside and how have been developed”.

After all, the demand for the services offered by F5 will hardly be lacking. “In Italy”, Arcagni commented, “I would say that by now over 90% of large companies have activated at least one cloud service. And this, from our point of view, already means talking about the hybrid world, with all that it entails compared to connectivity and app distribution issues, not to mention the increased attack surface”.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED