SNAP benefit payment schedule in December

SNAP Benefits to Continue Reaching Thousands of Households in December

The Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) has confirmed that SNAP benefits will continue to be distributed to low-income families in the United States this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the country, provides financial assistance to eligible households.

Recipients of SNAP benefits receive their funds on electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, which can be used to purchase food at authorized establishments. It is important for beneficiaries to be aware of the payment schedule for December to ensure timely access to their benefits.

In the state of Florida, SNAP benefits are deposited onto EBT cards before 6 a.m. between the 1st and 28th of each month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of the recipient’s case number read backwards. The two-digit number created by the ninth and eighth digits corresponds to the day on which the recipient will receive their benefits.

The payment schedule for SNAP benefits in December is as follows:

– 00-03: December 1

– 04-06: December 2

– 07-10: December 3

– 11-13: December 4

– 14-17: December 5

– 18-20: December 6

– 21-24: December 7

– 25 -27: December 8

– 28-31: December 9

– 32-34: December 10

– 35-38: December 11

– 39-41: December 12

– 42-45: December 13

– 46-48: December 14

– 49- 53: December 15

– 54-57: December 16

– 58-60: December 17

– 61-64: December 18

– 65-67: December 19

– 68-71: December 20

– 72-74: December 21

– 75-78 : December 22

– 79-81: December 23

– 82-85: December 24

– 86-88: December 25

– 89-92: December 26

– 93-95: December 27

– 96-99: December 28

It is important for SNAP beneficiaries to be aware of their payment schedule in order to effectively manage their food budgets for the month of December.

Share this: Facebook

X

