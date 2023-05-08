Home » SNC presents commemorative activities for the 212th anniversary of the Independence of Paraguay
News

SNC presents commemorative activities for the 212th anniversary of the Independence of Paraguay

by admin
SNC presents commemorative activities for the 212th anniversary of the Independence of Paraguay

In commemoration of the 212 years of the Independence of Paraguay, the National Secretariat of Culture presents the activities that it will coordinate in 2023, from Saturday May 13 to Monday May 15, the general director of the SNC Cabinet, Marcelo, reported on Monday. Basin.

In the Paraguay Puede program, he highlighted that the general public can learn all the details of the organization by visiting the website 📎http://fiestaspatrias.gov.py


See also  The infallible nose of the "agents" Izzy and Galant: in Udine 25 drug seizures thanks to the two German shepherds

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Under the subway, a lost area of ​​the...

Mexico: Childhood behind bars – NPLA

Heilongjiang provincial leading cadres study and implement Xi...

Acclaimed! Yerry Mina returned to the starting lineup...

5v5 brawl with Tier VIII ships

Brother killed by brother for forbidding fan

How does it sound? Diego Daza published his...

Is that a sign?!: 2bn for mining? –...

For the first time since 1971, a Hindi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy