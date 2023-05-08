SNC presents commemorative activities for the 212th anniversary of the Independence of Paraguay

In commemoration of the 212 years of the Independence of Paraguay, the National Secretariat of Culture presents the activities that it will coordinate in 2023, from Saturday May 13 to Monday May 15, the general director of the SNC Cabinet, Marcelo, reported on Monday. Basin.

In the Paraguay Puede program, he highlighted that the general public can learn all the details of the organization by visiting the website 📎http://fiestaspatrias.gov.py