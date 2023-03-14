Home News SND supports rugby with sports equipment for the inferiors
Asuncion, National Radio.-In order to develop the training categories of rugby, the National Sports Secretariat delivered this Monday an important batch of sports equipment, in an act that was attended by the Minister of Sports, Diego Galeano, and the head of the Rugby Union from Paraguay, Gustavo Borgognon.

“This donation of equipment that we are receiving is extremely valuable so that the clubs can, with little investment, have all the divisions that allow them to compete and through that be able to develop rugby throughout the country,” said the head of the entity. sport matrix with oval ball.

In addition, he stressed that they are in the task of developing the aforementioned sport, in regard to the children’s and lower categories of our clubs. “We work with the M12, M13, M14 and M16 are mandatory categories for our clubs, so they can participate in the Paraguayan Rugby Union Tournaments at the local level,” he said.

He mentioned that when more clubs have more children who practice this discipline, the importance lies in having the fundamental elements, such as the implements donated by the SND.

On the other hand, he cited that some 18 clubs will benefit from these implements. He explained that they met all the requirements last year. “We hope that number will continue or increase if possible, taking into account that we have approximately 35 or 40 clubs throughout the country,” he said.

Finally, he maintained that they are committed to the development of high performance, and a permanent replacement, so that the clubs can provide the teams with the necessary players to be able to represent the country.

