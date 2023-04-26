SNEL: the breakdown of some groups in Inga causes an electricity deficit in Kinshasa

The breakdown of some groups of the hydroelectric power station of Inga are the basis of the drop in energy production in Kinshasa. The management committee and the interim director general of the National Electricity Company (SNEL) made this observation during a visit to the Inga site on Saturday 22 April.

Following these breakdowns, the city of Kinshasa and the rest of the country experienced untimely power cuts and severe load shedding.

According to the interim director general of SNEL, Eddy Lwamba, maintenance work and the scarcity of spare parts justify certain service stoppages at Inga:

“We are first of all looking to recover the power from the available energy that we have here in Inga in particular. There are sensitive works that should be done during the day. It was imperative to be able to approach our teams. We are satisfied with the dynamics of the Congolese who are here and who are doing a very impressive job”.

Problems are worrying for SNEL, but not insurmountable, assures the DGA of SNEL:

“The message is one of hope because today we are doing what is necessary to meet their needs. It is true that the demand for electricity greatly exceeds our supply. But today, we are seeing how we can improve our working conditions…”

Eddy Lwamba was at the head of a strong delegation made up of the SNEL management committee, certain political leaders, including the president of the Kongo-Central provincial assembly, and the press.

