From Cortina to Falcade, from Arabba to Val di Zoldo. Bad weather penalized the first opening day of the ski season. And today the weather conditions will be even worse than yesterday.

«At 5 Break we opened two slopes, but», admits Marco Zardini, the soul of the Ampezzo ski area, «we didn’t register the influx we expected. However, we are still hopeful. If even tomorrow (today, ndr) won’t do as long as we would like, a promising Bridge of Sant’Ambrogio and the Immaculate will still arrive. The hotelier friends of Cortina confirmed the full house to me».

Across the valley, on Faloria, enthusiasts were seen numerous. 700 people who went up by cable car. At least 5,000 descents. «We opened again on Friday, with 200 arrivals. It was the first day; numbers, therefore, to be understood», says Enrico Ghezze, administrator of the ski area. «Considering the climatic conditions, we are satisfied, but we scrutinize the future with confidence. We have 30 centimeters of snow, we are waiting for the return of low temperatures to plan another one». The cable car, the Vitelli chairlift and the Tondi ski lift are operational. All at the service of the Tondi track. The cabbage hen, of course, continues the operation started on November 26th. Yesterday too he was besieged by the ski clubs in training.

The first skiers also appeared in Arabba, on the slopes of Porta Vescovo and Campolongo, but the weather – informs the mayor Leandro Grones – has not favored us at all. Around a thousand arrivals distributed among the various plants. Also active since yesterday Sellaronda.

Cable car of With Margherita in full swing yesterday, with 1500 passages; encouraging considering the uninviting weather. We are at Passo San Pellegrino, Falcade ski area. «The three open slopes are a bombshell, perfect snow, fantastic organization», comments Mario, a young skier who for years has been accustomed to “christening the season” on the Falcada slopes. Enthusiasts from all over the Veneto region, even some foreigners. The restaurant at the arrival of the cable car is also open.

Wide smiles like this – naturally of satisfaction – from the chef Alfio Ghezzi owner of the restaurant Sense Mars of Rovereto, selected in the Michelin Guide Italy 2023 with a Michelin star, since yesterday the soul of the kitchen at 2500 meters above sea level refuge “InAlto”. «After this first taste of the season», Renzo Minella, Marketing Director intervenes, «from 8 December we will be fully operational, also from Falcade. The season doesn’t bode well, but… very well».

Satisfaction is also evident among the operators of the Val di Zoldo. Opening Saturday of the Lendina slope and the Campo Scuola. Which filled up with Venetians, above all with Treviso.

From the bed of the flu, Marco Grigoletto, regional president of plant engineers Anef, hopes that at least today “finally flakes in abundance”. In truth, the Arpav forecasts give «overall contributions between Saturday and Sunday between 15 and 20 mm, locally up to 25-35 mm in the Pre-Alps». Better than nothing, but not the thickness that insiders want. fdm