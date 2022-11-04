The Dolomite peaks finally whitened. But the amount of snow is insufficient to start preparing the slopes. The disturbance of the last 12 hours has been intense with rainfall even beyond 65 mm, but the snow limit – reports the Arpa di Arabba – was higher than expected with less snow at all altitudes.

The contributions of fresh snow were 5 cm at 1600-1700 meters above sea level (Arabba, Lake Misurina), 5-15 cm at 2200 m (Cima Pradazzo, MAOrnella, Monte Piana, Tre Cime) and 20-25 cm at 2600 m of altitude (Ra Vales, Pale di San Martino). So snow halved compared to forecasts. In the Pre-Alps it rained up to high altitudes. Along the southern slopes the snow is already settling with the clear spells in progress this afternoon. The avalanche danger is 2-moderate above 2300 m due to the possibility of sluffs of new snow. The settling of fresh snow will be slow only along the shady slopes and with good orographic shelter above 2300 m of altitude and it will be possible to discharge and small slab avalanches on the open slopes (glacial areas for example). Along the southern slopes, the snow cover, this weekend, will reduce quickly with a general settling of the snowpack. Single slip avalanches will be possible along very steep and grassy slopes. The level of danger will still be 2-moderate above 2300 m, tending to become 1-low at the beginning of the week.