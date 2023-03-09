Al-Amzi corner in the districts of Ait Boukmaz in Azilal has witnessed an increasing number of tourists who are fond of mountaineering. This contributed to moving the economic wheel in this region, which suffers from a scarcity of job opportunities.

The snowfall in the mountainous region has attracted dozens of Moroccan and foreign tourists who prefer to visit the quiet natural areas. This aroused the approval of tourism professionals, who were greatly affected by the repercussions of the pandemic.

The mountainous region of Al-Amzi has been popular with foreign tourists, especially Europeans looking for mountain adventures, over the past years, in light of the villagers’ promotion of its tourism qualifications through social media platforms.

On the other hand, the region remains unknown to Moroccan tourists as required; This was confirmed to us by the tour guide Ali Otaraft, who said that “snow tourism is dominated by Ifrane mainly during the winter season.”

Otaraft said, in a statement to the Hespress electronic newspaper, that “the Almzi region has natural qualifications; This allows it to attract a large number of tourists,” noting that “the village only needs financial support to develop the infrastructure.”

The tour guide added that “tourist facilities are available according to each tourist’s budget,” pointing out that “the region attracts mountain climbing enthusiasts, given that the village embraces the famous Azure Mountain, whose height exceeds 3760 meters above sea level.”

He continued, explaining that “the visitor can also visit the wonderful Azougar Lake and other picturesque and quiet natural places, as well as some heritage monuments associated with the effects of dinosaurs,” stressing that “the prices are suitable for everyone.”

Mustafa Saleh, a farmer who owns a tourist shelter, stated that “domestic tourism has started to rise slightly since 2017; However, it has not yet risen to the level of foreign tourism, which requires the necessity of marketing tourism qualifications in order for Moroccans to recognize them.”

Saleh continued his speech by pointing out that “Lake Azougar is not known for its role in Morocco, despite its unique natural beauty,” explaining that “transportation to Zawiyat Al-Amzi is available from Marrakesh; However, it is necessary for those in charge of managing the tourism issue to remove the marketing of the natural capabilities of the region to attract tourists, and thus create job opportunities for the benefit of young people.