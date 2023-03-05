news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 04 – The big names in snowboarding land in Obereggen. On Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March, the snow park of the ski resort 20 minutes from Bolzano, in the heart of the Dolomites in the Ski Center Latemar area (with Trentino Pampeago and Predazzo), will be the cradle of international snowboarding with the «Red Bull Hammers with Homies», organized by the Black Yeti sports club led by Marco Sampaoli. The event will be the only Italian qualifying stage for the world finals of the international circuit scheduled from 7 to 10 April in Madonna di Campiglio. Adrenaline and whirlwind of emotions: this is what 8 teams, made up of three athletes each, are promising right now, who will battle it out for the last invitations to the finals in Madonna di Campiglio. A Jam Session will take place in the snow park with 2 jumps, 8 and 16 meters, rainbow, double kink, downhill plag, C rail plag. It will be a high-level competition: in jargon a team battle, dedicated to snowboarders who make creativity, style and competition their lifestyle. During the competition, open to all, teams of 3 snowboarders will face each other with the formula of direct elimination in an electrifying Jam Session. The teams, known as crews, will be able to express their skills: teamwork, creativity, style and execution will be the parameters that will be evaluated. The jury will select the best teams who will face off in a knockout knockout until the winner of the stage in Obereggen is crowned.



Mayrl-Burger-Day is also scheduled for charity on Saturday 11 March: «We have reached the seventh edition of Mayrl-Burger-Day with the indelible goal of contributing to research and the fight against cancer» anticipate the brothers Mark and Sebastian Eisath of the Mayrl Alm. A large part of the proceeds from the Burger-Day will be donated to two realities operating in the social sector: the Peter Pan association which supports children with cancer in South Tyrol and their families; and Comedicus, an association that organizes and finances visits to the 7 hospitals in South Tyrol with its clowns who annually give smiles to 5,000 children, families and other hospitalized patients. (HANDLE).

