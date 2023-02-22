news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 22 – Gold medal for Italy at the World Snowboarding Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia: it was won by Aaron March and Nadya Orchner in the parallel mixed team event. The Italian couple beat the Austrian couple made up of Andreas Prommegger and Sabine Schoefmann in the final. Fourth the other Italian couple, composed by Maurizio Bormolini and Lucia Dalmasso.

