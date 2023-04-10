news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – A one-of-a-kind snowboarding event, this is Red Bull Hammers with Homies, a format that rewards teamwork, creativity and execution of each team in the race.



Last weekend Madonna di Campiglio was the scene of the international competition inspired by the origins of snowboarding.



The spectacular Ursus Snowpark saw 16 teams from Europe and the United States compete against each other. The format was captivating and original: after the qualifying Jam Session, in fact, the 8 best crews challenged each other who, after being combined in a KO-System panel, faced each other in a captivating knockout by direct elimination. The Destroy team, made up of Leo Framarin, Loris Framarin and Nicola Liviero, won Red Bull Hammers with Homies 2023. Above all, their creativity and impeccable executions made the difference, but also their full respect for the values ​​of the original snowboard, i.e. pure fun and healthy friendship. In the final the young snowboarders got the better of the Shred Lordz team (made up of Fynn Bullock, Glen Ironside and Joshua Robertsson-Hahn). The key event was anticipated on Saturday by two appointments that brought many young people to the foot of Grostè, the most imposing peak in the Brenta Dolomites: the Rail Jam, which saw the Destroy team of the Framarin and Liviero brothers triumph here too, and Salmo’s dj set.



The Sardinian artist, one of the main faces of the Italian rap scene, sent the thousands of fans present into a frenzy.



Salmo will also be one of the great protagonists of the second edition of Red Bull 64 Bars Live, confirmed in Scampia on 7 October 2023. “In its third edition, Red Bull Hammers with Homies not only reconfirms last year’s success but doubles it. own snowboard festival, during which the entire international community gathers to share a common passion.Thanks to those who have allowed all of this, including Apt Campiglio Dolomiti for providing the perfect location, thanks to its increasingly freestyle soul ” declared Marco Sampaoli, director of the event. (HANDLE).

