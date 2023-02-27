Home News Snowfall in the upper Val di Bisenzio, the snow plan has been activated [notiziediprato.it]
Snowfall in the upper Val di Bisenzio, the snow plan has been activated

During the weekend in Montepiano the snowploughs and salt spreaders went into operation to keep the Sp 325 clean. Landslide in the locality of Storaia

Snowfall in the upper Val di Bisenzio during the weekend in Migliana but above all in Montepiano where the snow plan was immediately activated to keep the Sp 325 clean and not frozen with the use of snowplows and salt spreaders. The low temperatures also caused a landslide of the escarpment upstream of the Storaia locality, also in Montepiano, which was immediately made safe.

“The snow plan activated over the weekend – said the president Simone Calamai – worked very well, carrying out the best cleaning of the road surface without registering complications and making the roads accessible to vehicles and people”.

