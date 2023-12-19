Snowfall will continue in Yantai, Shandong and Weihai in the next three days, with localized blizzards. The maximum temperature in most areas is around 0℃ – News

Heavy Snowfall Expected in Yantai and Weihai, Shandong

The China Weather Network has issued a forecast for heavy snowfall in the northern areas of Yantai and Weihai in Shandong province over the next three days. The forecast also includes localized blizzards in some areas. The highest temperature in most areas is expected to be around 0°C, indicating extremely cold weather conditions.

According to the Shandong Provincial Meteorological Observatory, yesterday, the temperature in many places in Shandong rose significantly, with the highest temperature in the province reaching around 0.5°C. Today, the forecast predicts moderate to heavy snowfall in northern Yantai and northern Weihai, heavy to heavy snowfall in some areas, and mainly sunny to cloudy weather in other areas. In addition, northerly winds are expected in various parts of the province, with gusts reaching level 6 to 7.

The forecast for tomorrow includes cloudy weather in northern Yantai and Weihai, heavy to heavy snowfall in some areas, and northerly winds at level 5 to 6 with gusts of level 7 to 8. The lowest temperatures at night are expected to reach between -20°C and -15°C in the mountainous areas of northwest and central Shandong.

Looking ahead to the day after tomorrow, the weather is expected to be cloudy with moderate to heavy snow and local blizzards in the northern part of Yantai and Weihai. Northerly winds with gusts are predicted to continue, with the lowest temperatures at night ranging from -19°C to -15°C in the mountainous areas and coastal areas.

The meteorological department has issued a reminder for the public to be cautious while traveling, especially in the areas experiencing heavy snowfall. In addition, residents are advised to take measures to prevent against the cold and stay warm due to the predicted cold weather over the next three days.

For the latest weather updates, individuals are encouraged to check the “China Weather Network” WeChat official account and “Weather Butler” APP Android version.

