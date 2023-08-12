Snow’s BBQ: The Best BBQ in Texas Featured on Netflix

Snow’s BBQ: The Best BBQ Spot in Texas Featured on Netflix

Lexington, Texas – Snow’s BBQ has established itself as the ultimate destination for BBQ lovers in the state of Texas. Known for its mouth-watering menu and incredible flavors, this renowned restaurant has gained even more popularity after being featured on Netflix. However, there’s a catch – Snow’s BBQ is only open on Saturdays, causing massive lines to form outside the establishment before dawn breaks.

When the doors of Snow’s BBQ open, a wave of eager customers floods in. Many who come late to the line find it difficult to get their hands on their desired dishes. The demand is so high that people often have to settle for whatever they can, as the popular items may run out quickly.

For those planning a visit to Austin or San Antonio, Snow’s BBQ is a must-try spot for food enthusiasts. While it is famous for its smoked brisket, the restaurant offers a variety of proteins and supplements that cater to the whole family.

So, where exactly is Snow’s BBQ located? Look no further than Lexington, Texas – a charming little town situated a mere hour away from the state capital, Austin. On Saturdays, new faces from all over come to experience the unparalleled taste of Snow’s BBQ.

The establishment opens at 8 AM, but long lines have already formed by then. Óscar Meza, a prominent YouTuber, arrived at 4 AM only to find himself surrounded by 60 people eagerly waiting to get their BBQ fix.

The founders of Snow’s BBQ, an elderly couple, started this venture back in 2003. Every week, they wake up at 1 AM to meticulously prepare the food they will sell. The menu includes a wide range of options, such as brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, pork steak, and even sides like potato salad and coleslaw.

While enjoying the exquisite flavors of Snow’s BBQ does come at a cost, prices are not exorbitant. However, it is essential to remember that this is a restaurant in the United States, where the preparation and cooking process require a certain level of expertise.

For BBQ aficionados and food enthusiasts craving an unforgettable culinary experience, Snow’s BBQ is undeniably a place worth exploring. Whether you visit for the delectable flavors, its appearance on Netflix, or the thrill of experiencing Texas BBQ culture, this unique establishment promises a memorable and satisfying dining experience.

