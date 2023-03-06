A man walks along a road that has not been fully cleared after heavy winter storms in Crestline, California, USA. Gettyimages.ru

Residents of some Southern California communities trapped by a historic winter storm that hit the state’s mountainous region in late February could be stranded for at least another week, San Bernardino County officials said.

The unusual winter storm that fell in the San Bernardino mountain range for a week buried several communities in some regions under 2.7 meters of snow, leaving thousands of people incommunicado and overwhelming the capacity of emergency bodies to help to those affected.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 1 in 13 counties, including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, among others.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff, Shannon Dicus, estimated at a press conference, the trapped people could be rescued in a week. “We’ve said it could take up to 2 weeks, but due to the efforts of the state and the team behind us we hope to get it down to a week,” she said.

Given this situation, some of the victims have expressed their concern about the shortage of food, supplies and medicines, after being trapped in their homes or communities for more than a week.

“We need help, people are stuck in their houses. They can’t get medicine, heart medicine, insulin. The stories could go on and on,” said Michelle Calkins, a resident of the Lake Arrowhead community in San Bernardino County.

The situation in some places has become critical, prompting some residents of the town of Crestline to write distress signals in the snow to attract the attention of rescuers.

In the same way, the emergency forces have not only dedicated themselves to removing snow from roads and communication routes. They have also had to fight fires in some homes, caused by the accumulation of gas inside.

According to Jim Rogers, an official with the California Department of Transportation, more than 1.9 million cubic meters of snow have been removed from state highways so far. However, he added that reopening the smaller roads presents a challenge, as buried cars, downed power lines and other obstacles make progress difficult.

It is estimated that about 80,000 people live in the San Bernardino Mountains full or part-time. However, the county authorities do not have an exact figure for the number of victims, since many residences are vacation or rental homes. with RT

Related