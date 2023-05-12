Snowstorm on the top of the Marmolada – Veneto

news-txt”>

A snow and wind storm, with a temperature of -5 degrees, hit the Marmolada yesterday. It is estimated that there has been an accumulation of fresh snow of over half a meter in 24 hours, which raises the thickness on the ground to about 2 meters.

The phenomenon was captured by the fixed camera located at 3,343 meters above sea level at Punta Penia, managed by the ‘marmoladameteo.it’ platform. The instrumentation is housed in the Capanna di Punta Penia, the ‘lighthouse’ of the peak of the Dolomites. In the webcam images it can be seen how the accumulation, caused by the wind, has now reached the roof of the Punta Penia hut.

The temperatures, according to forecasts, will remain low and the freezing point will not rise above 2400 metres; there could be a new heavy snowfall towards Sunday evening, with a new drop in temperatures.