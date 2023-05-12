Home » Snowstorm on the top of the Marmolada – Veneto
News

Snowstorm on the top of the Marmolada – Veneto

by admin
Snowstorm on the top of the Marmolada – Veneto

Yesterday half a meter of accumulation, more snow expected

news-txt”>

A snow and wind storm, with a temperature of -5 degrees, hit the Marmolada yesterday. It is estimated that there has been an accumulation of fresh snow of over half a meter in 24 hours, which raises the thickness on the ground to about 2 meters.
The phenomenon was captured by the fixed camera located at 3,343 meters above sea level at Punta Penia, managed by the ‘marmoladameteo.it’ platform. The instrumentation is housed in the Capanna di Punta Penia, the ‘lighthouse’ of the peak of the Dolomites. In the webcam images it can be seen how the accumulation, caused by the wind, has now reached the roof of the Punta Penia hut.
The temperatures, according to forecasts, will remain low and the freezing point will not rise above 2400 metres; there could be a new heavy snowfall towards Sunday evening, with a new drop in temperatures.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy