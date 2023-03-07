Home News So far Santa Marta has not been affected by a shortage of medicines
So far Santa Marta has not been affected by a shortage of medicines

So far Santa Marta has not been affected by a shortage of medicines

THE REPORTER consulted different administrators of drugstores on shortage of medicines that occurs in the country. The union reported normality and affirmed that the city has not been affected so far by this situation.

He Ministry of Health and Social Protection issued a press release in which it stated that: “this is not a new phenomenon and that, on the contrary, it has been occurring for some time, becoming more pronounced during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, since 2022, the portfolio and Invima have joined efforts to overcome the problems in their availability”.

minsalud added in the statement that “Additionally, the pharmaceutical unions and independent laboratories have stated that they have available units of some of the drugs reported by Noviceand show their concern about the decrease in the volume of sales”.

According to Acemi’s report, some drugs that are in short supply to manage pain are the Acetaminophenhe Ibuprofen and the Diclofenac; meanwhile, for the management of cardiac diseases indicate a shortage of Atorvastatin and the Rosuvastatina; Finally, for the management of mental illnesses the Quetiapine and the trazadone.

