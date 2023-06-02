So far this year, the Boyacá Police have captured 23 accused of homicide – news

Authorities exposed an illegal network accused of illegally seizing gasoline, ACPM, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (GPL), and commercializing them on a large scale in different parts of the country.

In proceedings carried out simultaneously in Yopal, Aguazul and Tauramena (Casanare); and in Duitama and Sogamoso (Boyacá), nine possible members of this organization were captured. In the proceedings, 3,638 gallons of ACPM, two automobiles and marijuana were seized.

These people would fulfill specific roles and would intervene in different links of the criminal chain. Some, apparently, used parking lots, lift trucks and lodging places in Casanare as a front, where they carried out operations to extract the hydrocarbon that was transported by tanker vehicles authorized by the oil companies to move crude oil and derivatives.

Others, presumably, were engaged in subtracting LPG from accredited tank trucks to mobilize this fuel and transferred it to smaller capacity cars to distribute it.

In either of these two modalities, the organization would have commercialized the hydrocarbons obtained illegally and sent them to departments of the Atlantic Coast, the east and center of the country. For this purpose, he would have at his disposal a group of cargo drivers in charge of making the deliveries.

During the last nine months, 11 different seizures were made of this structure. In one of the proceedings, one of the transporters offered 12 million pesos to the transit units to try to avoid his arrest.

The nine captured are:

Jennifer Andrea Cabal Navas, alias Amparo, who would be in charge of logistics and hiring the drivers of the tanker vehicles.

Rubiela Jiménez Triana, accused of agreeing to the illegal crossing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at night, in a lift that she managed in Monterrey (Casanare).

Rafael Antonio Vargas Martínez, known as ‘El Papas’ or ‘Papapicha’, in charge of a parking lot and fork lifts in Aguazul (Casanare), where fuel seizure maneuvers were reportedly carried out.

Orfa Cecilia Naranjo Cano and her husband Edgar Jesús García Rodríguez, allegedly responsible for hiring personnel for the unloading and storage of hydrocarbons, and finalizing the commercialization.

Fernando Bernabé León Moreno, alias Yampier; John Albert Trujillo, Argemiro Díaz Prieto and Luis Eduardo Manrique Mendivielso, conductors.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged these people with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime; and seizure of hydrocarbons, biofuels or mixtures that contain them. Additionally, Jennyfer Andrea Cabal Navas was charged with the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics; and alias Yampier the crime of bribery for giving or offering.

All the defendants received a custodial measure in prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

