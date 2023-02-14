Home News So far this year they have recovered 78 motorcycles
Similarly, they have recovered 7 vehicles in the department of Huila.

The operational plans advanced by the Huila Police Department in the 23 municipalities of its jurisdiction, during the year 2023, 78 motorcycles and seven vehicles have been recovered.

During this week, the Police launched the Vehicle Identification Plan throughout the national territory and in the Department of Huila, which is aimed at avoiding, preventing and recovering stolen motorcycles and vehicles and/or vehicles that do not comply with the documentation required by the law, also to avoid the commission of crimes.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, indicated that these operational and control actions in the 33 municipalities under the jurisdiction of the Huila Police Department, will be carried out according to focused attention plans by the Model units. National Community Surveillance by Quadrants, the Police Intelligence Section and the Criminal Investigation Section, Mr. Colonel concluded by assuring that so far this year 78 motorcycles and 7 cars have been recovered.

