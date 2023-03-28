Home News “So help me God” – Cardinal Woelki testifies before the Cologne district court – Rhineland – news
News

“So help me God” – Cardinal Woelki testifies before the Cologne district court – Rhineland – news

by admin
“So help me God” – Cardinal Woelki testifies before the Cologne district court – Rhineland – news

Woelki allegedly knew nothing

Woelki also emphasizes that he did not see a 2015 compilation of documents about the priest. The former abuse officer of the Archdiocese of Cologne, Oliver Vogt, reported this as a witness.

Nobody spoke to him about the police warning until 2017, otherwise he would have remembered it and not promoted this priest. Only later did he find out that his predecessor, Cardinal Joachim Meisner, had sanctioned the clergyman for the incident with the prostitute.

You have to be able to forgive and score a point.
Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki

Woelki: The priest did a good job

Woelki reports that he heard about the rumors during a consultation at the personnel conference. In order to clarify them, the promotion had been adjourned. After the rumors were not confirmed as such, he agreed to the promotion. His future superior, Auxiliary Bishop Dominikus Schwaderlapp, and the head of the church court at the time, Günter Assenmacher, had campaigned for this.

The leading employees in the human resources department had expressed themselves critically. The incident with the prostitute from 2001 was a long time ago and the priest did a good job, according to Woelki. “You have to be able to forgive and get a point.” In the meantime, there is a canonical judgment that the rumors have nothing to do with it. The public prosecutor’s office also stopped all investigations against the priest.

Prosecutors sat in the audience

A prosecutor is also in the audience. Because criminal investigations have been underway against Woelki since November 2022. The allegation of false affidavit is being investigated. It is about the question of when Woelki knew about allegations of abuse against the former Sternsinger boss Winfried Pilz. Woelki has also rejected all allegations in this case.

See also  Kaleidoscope

A decision in the process is expected to be announced on April 26th.

Woelki’s future still uncertain

Woelki has long been criticized for cover-up allegations in connection with the Catholic Church’s abuse scandal. The Pope has not yet decided on a resignation request that Woelki sent to the Vatican last year.

In November 2022, the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, made it clear to Pope Francis that the situation “unbearable” and the pressure in Germany “can’t stand it anymore” may be.

You may also like

Germany cannot really afford to see entrepreneurs die...

Winners of Rojo 2012 present unpublished song “Siempre...

Armed men entered El Herando to intimidate journalists

It’s not rocket science | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Heavy rain in North Balochistan

Armed men entered the newsroom of El Heraldo...

Umrah pilgrims bus accident in Saudi Arabia, 20...

DAGMA sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments in Cali

Kuwait sells 20 million Mercedes-Benz shares

Combos for curds will be sold from Monday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy