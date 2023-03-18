Home News So that goals do not remain just wishes
News

So that goals do not remain just wishes

by admin
So that goals do not remain just wishes

Up until the ninth grade, “everything was fine,” says Elif. She went to the Hans-Küng-Gemeinschaftsschule, which at the time was still called the West Community School. Then Corona came. And not only that. The family moved from Tübingen to Talheim. For Elif, whose real name is different, it was a big break. For the then 15-year-old, the new place of residence not only meant that she was far away from friends…

93% of the article is still covered.

See also  Udine Christmas gift, the prefect Marchesiello: "Event dedicated to solidarity associations"

You may also like

Parent who sexually assaulted his daughter will spend...

Reforms and congressmen

Margot Käßmann cancels participation in the Church Congress

Dani Alves’s wife asks him for a divorce...

‘Bolillo’ Gómez makes his debut as Junior coach...

EQS-Adhoc: blueplanet Investments AG: Announcement of an extraordinary...

Revocation for 137 assembly members – breaking latest...

They captured a man accused of murdering his...

Leading African Innovators Awarded £4m To Reduce Plastic...

Captured in Casanare two of the most wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy