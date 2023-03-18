Up until the ninth grade, “everything was fine,” says Elif. She went to the Hans-Küng-Gemeinschaftsschule, which at the time was still called the West Community School. Then Corona came. And not only that. The family moved from Tübingen to Talheim. For Elif, whose real name is different, it was a big break. For the then 15-year-old, the new place of residence not only meant that she was far away from friends…