News

by admin
So that the country does not turn into traps for the people

Yamanat

Anas al-Qabati

(Let us remember those who dug the wells when we drink from their water..)
Lai was the first Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, serving from October 1949 until his death in January 1976. Zhou served under Mao Zedong, and played an active role in consolidating the Communist Party’s hold on power and shaping foreign policy. And the development of the Chinese economy.

We in Yemen need to carefully consider this phrase. We need to look at the positive aspects in the history of the national authorities that succeeded in ruling Yemen, instead of focusing on the dark side.

If we had studied the positive aspects, and worked to develop and modernize them, we would not have reached where we are, and even the negative aspect would have been better avoided by subsequent authorities in order to spare the country the scourge of repeating mistakes.

State administration is supposed to be an accumulation of knowledge, not a reproduction of conflicts. It would be better for the later not only to avoid the mistakes of the previous, but to work to correct them.

What we are in is that the subsequent authority demonizes its predecessors, then demolishes everything that has accumulated, making the country a field of great traps for the people.

Each authority had to treat the well water that had been contaminated by the previous authority, and expand and preserve the fresh wells, instead of filling them in or leaving them as they are in the best of circumstances.

But each authority went to dig its own wells, not benefiting from the experiences of its predecessors, and therefore the mistakes continued to accumulate, and the positives were neglected.
October 2, 2023

