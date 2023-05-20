so they can donate breast milk in Valledupar

On May 19, the World Day for the Donation of Human Milk was celebrated to make visible the solidarity of lactating mothers donors and their positive impact on newborns who are hospitalized in health centers.

Within the framework of this celebration, the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Hospital called on nursing mothers to become donors to the Milk Bank that operates in this city and is one of the 14 existing in Colombia.

Franklin Pérez, coordinator of the institution’s Maternal and Child program, mentioned that 20,000 liters of breast milk are collected monthly, however, the goal is to increase that figure to help more newborn or premature babies who are underweight in the intensive care units.

“Our objective is to exceed the goal we have today, because we really want to favor the greatest number of premature babies. We invite you to support this strategy because it will help prevent malnutrition, prevent diseases associated with prematurity such as infections, malnutritionPerez Guerra said.

WHERE TO DONATE?

According to the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, pregnant women or lactating mothers can contact the cell line 3157045300 to be breast milk donors and, in addition, promote, protect and encourage exclusive breastfeeding in newborns.

REQUIREMENTS TO BE A BREAST MILK DONOR

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, these are some requirements to be a breast milk donor:

-Be in good health.

-Have a surplus of breast milk to donate.

-Do not drink alcohol or smoke.

-Do not consume narcotic substances, as well as medications that are contraindicated for lactation.

-No history of contagious diseases, such as Hepatitis C, HIV, Syphilis.

-Not having been a donor or recipient of blood transfusions in the last 5 years.