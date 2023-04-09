As of Monday, users will be able to check their status and the steps they must follow to start or continue their process.

On Monday, April 10, people will be able to review their status and the steps to follow to start or continue their process through a consultation module that the Ministry of Housing has made available on its website.

Similarly, on Monday, April 10, the registration platform will also be available. Therefore, if your household meets the program requirements and is not currently registered with Mi Casa Ya, was previously registered, or has a Sisbén IV classification between A1 and D20, you must go to the credit institution or solidarity economy entity of your choice to start. the process.

The first task cut will then take place on April 15 and will be posted on April 17 on a Monday.

You only need to enter the identification number of a household member.

The Sisbén office of the household’s municipality is where the household must go to request the application of the survey, which is a requirement of the program, if the household has previously registered but has not yet been classified in Sisbén IV.

Additionally, households in subgroups A1 to C8 will receive a down payment subsidy equivalent to 30 minimum wages, while households in subgroups C9 to D20 will receive a subsidy equivalent to 20 minimum wages.

“The requirements to receive this benefit will be maintained, taking into account the importance of the concurrence of subsidies with the Family Compensation Funds, Governors and Mayors, among others. The Ministry of Housing emphasized that the household can qualify for various subsidies if it meets the requirements.