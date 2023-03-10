Home News So you can activate the Google earthquake alert
So you can activate the Google earthquake alert

So you can activate the Google earthquake alert

This feature alerts users when an earthquake is about to strike in their area.

This large part of Colombia was shaken by a strong earthquake that generated panic among the population. However, many citizens received an earthquake alert from Google on their cell phones, minutes before the earthquake occurred.

“Android Earthquake Alert System is a free service that detects earthquakes around the world and can alert Android users before shaking starts,” the company’s website describes.

Although this fact demonstrated the usefulness of the tool, it is important to remember that you can always be prepared for these cases.

Google Maps and Google Earth offer an earthquake alert option for their users. To activate this function, it is necessary to have access to the internet, either with a Wi-Fi network or with data. The steps are simple, and must be followed carefully to ensure proper setup.

First of all, you must access the ‘Settings’ option in the Google application. Then, you must press the ‘Security and emergency’ option and then select ‘Earthquake alert’. In case the ‘Security and emergency’ option does not appear, you can go to ‘Location’ and then to ‘Advanced’, where you can activate the alert.

