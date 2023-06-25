Home » So you can enroll in the free vacation courses of the Municipality of Pelileo – Diario La Hora
Courses. The vacations will take place in six different disciplines.

The Municipality of Pelileo makes available to the public free courses soccer, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, dance, dancing and basketball.

These activities are programmed for children and adolescents from the age of 8 to 17 years. The participants, through the game, will be able to learn various skills in the aforementioned disciplines.

The IFnscriptions They will be held from Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Sports Unit of the Municipality of the canton.

Those interested in participating may register by presenting the copy of the identity card of the participants and representative as requirements.

He start of this period of training and learning will be developed from the July 5, 2023.

The activities of the Graduate School de la sierra were developed until Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (VAB)

